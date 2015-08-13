Stuffed Grape Leaves

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until translucent, 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until lightly caramelized, about 3 minutes. Add the rice and 1 cup of water; bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until the water is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in the chopped parsley, mint and sugar and season with salt and pepper. (The rice will not be fully cooked yet.)

Step 2 Spread the grape leaves on a work surface. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the filling down the center of each leaf, leaving a 1-inch border on each side. For each stuffed grape leaf, fold the sides over the rice, then roll up the leaf into a log.