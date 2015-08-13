Stuffed Grape Leaves
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Scott Conant
September 2015

For his supertasty vegetarian stuffed grape leaves, chef Scott Conant makes a simple rice filling with onion, tomato paste, parlsey and a bit of dried mint. Slideshow: More Healthy Greek Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, minced
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 cup long-grain white rice
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley leaves plus 12 stems
  • 2 teaspoons dried mint
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar 
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 18 large brined grape leaves, rinsed and patted dry

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until translucent, 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until lightly caramelized, about 3 minutes. Add the rice and 1 cup of water; bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until the water is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Stir in the chopped parsley, mint and sugar and season with salt and pepper. (The rice will not be fully cooked yet.)

Step 2    

Spread the grape leaves on a work surface. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the filling down the center of each leaf, leaving a 1-inch border on each side. For each stuffed grape leaf, fold  the sides over the rice, then roll up the leaf into a log.

Step 3    

Scatter the parsley stems in a large skillet. Set the stuffed grape leaves on top in a single layer. Season with salt and add enough water to just cover the rolls. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderately low heat, uncovered, until the rice is tender, about 25 minutes. Drizzle the remaining oil over the grape leaves and let stand until cooled to room temperature. Serve.

Make Ahead

The cooked stuffed grape leaves can be refrigerated for 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up