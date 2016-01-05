Striped Bass with Mango & Pickled Ginger Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 make the sauce In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the chicken and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until browned, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, shallots and ginger and cook until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the flour and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the wine and simmer until reduced by two-thirds, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chicken stock and simmer until reduced and slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Whisk in the butter. Strain the sauce through a fine sieve into a small bowl and keep warm. Discard the solids.

Step 2 make the salad In a small bowl, combine the mango, tomato, red onion, pickled ginger, cilantro, peanuts and fish sauce. Season with fresh lime juice.

Step 3 prepare the fish Preheat the oven to 400° and butter a large baking dish. Season the fish on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the fillets in the baking dish and add 1 cup of water. Bake for about 20 minutes, until a metal skewer inserted in the fish is warm to the touch.