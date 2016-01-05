Striped Bass with Mango & Pickled Ginger Salad

Ripert is a master at combining French technique with Asian ingredients. Here, he creates a rich, red wine–ginger sauce and tangy, Thai-inspired mango salad to go with mild baked striped bass.
Slideshow: More Fish Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the chicken and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until browned, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, shallots and ginger and cook until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the flour and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the wine and simmer until reduced by two-thirds, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chicken stock and simmer until reduced and slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Whisk in the butter. Strain the sauce through a fine sieve into a small bowl and keep warm. Discard the solids.
In a small bowl, combine the mango, tomato, red onion, pickled ginger, cilantro, peanuts and fish sauce. Season with fresh lime juice.
Preheat the oven to 400° and butter a large baking dish. Season the fish on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the fillets in the baking dish and add 1 cup of water. Bake for about 20 minutes, until a metal skewer inserted in the fish is warm to the touch.
To serve, transfer the fish to plates and top with the salad. Drizzle some of the sauce around the fish and pass the rest at the table.
Make Ahead
Notes
Blanched peanuts are shelled raw peanuts with the skins removed. They are available at many supermarkets and online at thenutfactory.com.
Serve With
Red Bhutanese rice or wild rice.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5