Striped Bass with Mango & Pickled Ginger Salad
© Chris Court
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Eric Ripert

Ripert is a master at combining French technique with Asian ingredients. Here, he creates a rich, red wine–ginger sauce and tangy, Thai-inspired mango salad to go with mild baked striped bass. Slideshow: More Fish Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

sauce

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 3 ounces skinless chicken breast, coarsely chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 2 large shallots, sliced
  • One 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups dry red wine
  • 3 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cubed

salad

  • 2 tablespoons julienned mango
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped tomato
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced pickled ginger
  • 2 teaspoons thinly sliced cilantro
  • 2 teaspoons blanched peanuts, chopped (see Note)
  • 1/2 teaspoon fish sauce
  • 1 lime, halved

fish

  • Four 7-ounce skinless striped bass fillets
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    make the sauce

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the chicken and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until browned, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, shallots and ginger and cook until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the flour and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the wine and simmer until reduced by two-thirds, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chicken stock and simmer until reduced and slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Whisk in the butter. Strain the sauce through a fine sieve into a small bowl and keep warm. Discard the solids. 

Step 2    make the salad

In a small bowl, combine the mango, tomato, red onion, pickled ginger, cilantro, peanuts and fish sauce. Season with fresh lime juice.

Step 3    prepare the fish

Preheat the oven to 400° and butter a large baking dish. Season the fish on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the fillets in the baking dish and add 1 cup of water. Bake for about 20 minutes, until a metal skewer inserted in the fish is warm to the touch. 

Step 4    

To serve, transfer the fish to plates and top with the salad. Drizzle some of the sauce around the fish and pass the rest at the table.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated overnight. Rewarm gently before serving.

Notes

Blanched peanuts are shelled raw peanuts with the skins removed. They are available at many supermarkets and online at thenutfactory.com.

Serve With

Red Bhutanese rice or wild rice.

Suggested Pairing

Fruit-forward, dry Riesling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up