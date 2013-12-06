Striped Bass Fish Tacos with Heirloom Tomato Salsa and Avocado

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes with the chile, shallot, cilantro and lime juice. Season with salt and let the salsa stand for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Season the fish with sea salt and add it to the pan. Cook over high heat until nicely browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes.