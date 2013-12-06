Striped Bass Fish Tacos with Heirloom Tomato Salsa and Avocado

Made with a fresh heirloom tomato salsa, these fish tacos are the perfect summer dish. Slideshow: More Fish Tacos
In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes with the chile, shallot, cilantro and lime juice. Season with salt and let the salsa stand for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Season the fish with sea salt and add it to the pan. Cook over high heat until nicely browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes.
On a microwave-safe plate, warm the tortillas in the microwave for 30 seconds, until soft and pliable. Transfer the fish to the tortillas and top with the salsa and diced avocado. Fold the tortillas over the filling and serve right away with lime wedges.
