Striped Bass Fish Tacos with Heirloom Tomato Salsa and Avocado
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 small tacos
Food & Wine
October 2013

Made with a fresh heirloom tomato salsa, these fish tacos are the perfect summer dish. Slideshow: More Fish Tacos

Ingredients

  • 3 cups diced heirloom tomatoes (from about 2 pounds tomatoes)
  • 1 small serrano chile, stemmed, seeded removed and minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • Sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound skinless striped bass or other firm white fish fillets, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
  • Eight 6-inch corn tortillas
  • 1 Hass avocado, halved, seeded and cut into a 1-inch dice
  • 1 lime, cut into eight wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes with the chile, shallot, cilantro and lime juice. Season with salt and let the salsa stand for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Season the fish with sea salt and add it to the pan. Cook over high heat until nicely browned on all sides, 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 3    

On a microwave-safe plate, warm the tortillas in the microwave for 30 seconds, until soft and pliable. Transfer the fish to the tortillas and top with the salsa and diced avocado. Fold the tortillas over the filling and serve right away with lime wedges.

