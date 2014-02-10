Striped Bass en Papillote with Lebanese Salad

Lightly sautéed onions and garlic, plus ground coriander, stirred into a salsa-like chopped tomato-and-chile salad make a fantastic spicy accompaniment for this simple fish. Slideshow: Healthy Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, for 7 minutes. Off the heat, stir in the tomatoes, cilantro, parsley, jalapeños, minced red chile and coriander. Season with salt; let cool.
Arrange 4 large sheets of parchment paper on a work surface. Season the fillets with salt and set one in the center of each sheet. Top each fillet with 2 lemon slices and 1 bay leaf; drizzle with 1 tablespoon each of the remaining olive oil. Bring up 2 opposite sides of the parchment over the fish and fold to seal. Fold up the edges to create a packet.
Transfer the papillotes to a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, until slightly puffed.
Mound the tomato salad on plates. Carefully open the packets and set the fish on the salad. Garnish with the parsley sprigs and sliced chile; serve.
Suggested Pairing
