Striped Bass en Papillote with Lebanese Salad
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Reem Acra
March 2014

Lightly sautéed onions and garlic, plus ground coriander, stirred into a salsa-like chopped tomato-and-chile salad make a fantastic spicy accompaniment for this simple fish. Slideshow: Healthy Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, minced
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 medium tomatoes, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 2 cups lightly packed cilantro leaves, chopped
  • 1 cup lightly packed parsley leaves, chopped, plus sprigs for garnish
  • 2 jalapeños, minced
  • 1 fresh hot red chile, seeded and minced, plus sliced chile for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon ground coriander
  • Kosher salt
  • Four 6- to 7-ounce skinless striped bass fillets, about 3/4 inch thick
  • 8 thin slices of lemon
  • 4 fresh bay leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, for 7 minutes. Off the heat, stir in the tomatoes, cilantro, parsley, jalapeños, minced red chile and coriander. Season with salt; let cool.

Step 2    

Arrange 4 large sheets of parchment paper on a work surface. Season the fillets with salt and set one in the center of each sheet. Top each fillet with 2 lemon slices and 1 bay leaf; drizzle with 1 tablespoon each of the remaining olive oil. Bring up 2 opposite sides of the parchment over the fish and fold to seal. Fold up the edges to create a packet.

Step 3    

Transfer the papillotes to a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, until slightly puffed.

Step 4    

Mound the tomato salad on plates. Carefully open the packets and set the fish on the salad. Garnish with the parsley sprigs and sliced chile; serve.

Suggested Pairing

Citrusy, medium-bodied Sauvignon Blanc.

