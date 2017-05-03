Striped Bass Crudo with Popcorn Crema and Shishito Vinaigrette 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Scelfo
June 2017

Waypoint chef Michael Scelfo’s zippy shishito pepper vinaigrette and  luscious popcorn crema make a playful topper for pristine raw fish.    Slideshow: More Striped Bass Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 ounces shishito peppers, stemmed and thinly sliced crosswise (1 cup) 
  • 2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped  
  • 1/3 cup seasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped tarragon 
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley, plus small leaves for garnish 
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped chives, plus snipped chives for garnish 
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 
  • 1 large shallot, finely chopped 
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream 
  • 4 cups plain popped popcorn, plus more for garnish 
  • 1/2 pound skinless striped bass fillet, sliced on the bias 1 / 8 inch thick 
  • Flaky sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper, for sprinkling 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the peppers and garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until just softened, about 3 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a small bowl and whisk  in the vinegar, lime juice, herbs and crushed red pepper. Season the vinaigrette with salt. 

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the shallot and cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the cream and the  4 cups of popcorn and cook, stirring occasionally, until the popcorn breaks down  and the mixture is creamy, about 10 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a high-speed blender and puree until smooth. Strain the crema through a fine-mesh sieve set  over a medium bowl and season with salt.  

Step 3    

Spread some of the popcorn crema onto 4 small plates. Arrange the fish over the crema and drizzle with the shishito vinaigrette. Sprinkle the fish with flaky salt and black pepper, garnish with parsley leaves, snipped chives and popcorn and serve. 

