Striped Bass Crudo with Popcorn Crema and Shishito Vinaigrette 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the peppers and garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until just softened, about 3 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a small bowl and whisk in the vinegar, lime juice, herbs and crushed red pepper. Season the vinaigrette with salt.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the shallot and cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the cream and the 4 cups of popcorn and cook, stirring occasionally, until the popcorn breaks down and the mixture is creamy, about 10 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a high-speed blender and puree until smooth. Strain the crema through a fine-mesh sieve set over a medium bowl and season with salt.