Striped Bass Crudo with Popcorn Crema and Shishito Vinaigrette 

Waypoint chef Michael Scelfo’s zippy shishito pepper vinaigrette and luscious popcorn crema make a playful topper for pristine raw fish. Slideshow: More Striped Bass Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the peppers and garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until just softened, about 3 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a small bowl and whisk in the vinegar, lime juice, herbs and crushed red pepper. Season the vinaigrette with salt.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add the shallot and cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the cream and the 4 cups of popcorn and cook, stirring occasionally, until the popcorn breaks down and the mixture is creamy, about 10 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a high-speed blender and puree until smooth. Strain the crema through a fine-mesh sieve set over a medium bowl and season with salt.
Spread some of the popcorn crema onto 4 small plates. Arrange the fish over the crema and drizzle with the shishito vinaigrette. Sprinkle the fish with flaky salt and black pepper, garnish with parsley leaves, snipped chives and popcorn and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: The presentation on this dish is top level!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-14