Strip Loin Steaks with Garlic-Sake Sauce

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil. Season the steaks with salt and pepper. Cook 2 of the steaks over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining 2 steaks. Return all 4 to the skillet and roast in the oven for about 8 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a steak registers 125° for medium-rare. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board; let rest for 10 minutes.