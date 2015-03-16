Strip Loin Steaks with Garlic-Sake Sauce

The simple Japanese sauce for these juicy steaks from chef Kuniko Yagi is garlicky and intense, with hints of sweet carrot. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil. Season the steaks with salt and pepper. Cook 2 of the steaks over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining 2 steaks. Return all 4 to the skillet and roast in the oven for about 8 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a steak registers 125° for medium-rare. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board; let rest for 10 minutes.
Pour off all but 3 tablespoons of fat from the skillet. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the remaining ingredients and cook, stirring, until the sauce is slightly reduced and thickened, about 2 minutes. Thinly slice the steaks against the grain, top with the sauce and serve.
Serve With
Steamed white rice.
Suggested Pairing
