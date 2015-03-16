Strip Loin Steaks with Garlic-Sake Sauce
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kuniko Yagi
April 2015

The simple Japanese sauce for these juicy steaks from chef Kuniko Yagi is garlicky and intense, with hints of sweet carrot. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Four 12-ounce strip loin steaks
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated fresh garlic
  • 1/4 cup finely grated onion
  • 1/4 cup finely grated carrot
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons sake
  • 3 tablespoons mirin

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°.  In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil. Season the steaks with salt and pepper. Cook 2 of the steaks over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining  2 steaks. Return all 4 to the skillet and roast in the oven for about 8 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a steak registers 125° for medium-rare. Transfer  the steaks to a cutting board; let rest for 10 minutes.  

Step 2    

Pour off all but 3 tablespoons of fat from the skillet. Add the garlic and cook  over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the remaining ingredients and cook, stirring, until the sauce is slightly reduced and thickened, about 2 minutes. Thinly slice the steaks against the grain, top with the sauce and serve. 

Serve With

Steamed white rice.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this steak with a bright, earthy Portuguese red.

