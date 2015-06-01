Streetbird’s Return of the Mac
© Dana Cowin
Marcus Samuelsson
May 2015

This easy and delicious mac and cheese recipe by starchef Marcus Samuelsson features three kinds of cheese, including cream cheese for that extra creaminess. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound penne
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 4 1/2 ounces cream cheese (1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon)
  • 3/4 cup grated Grana Padano cheese
  • 1/2 pound aged white cheddar cheese, such as Grafton (2 cups shredded)
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup plain dry breadcrumbs
  • 6 scallions, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until just al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain well. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Whisk in the flour until a paste forms; continue whisking until the paste is light golden. Whisk in the heavy cream and milk, a little at a time at first to avoid lumps. Bring to a boil and cook, whisking constantly, until smooth and thickened, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low and whisk in the cream cheese, Grana Padano and 1 cup of the cheddar. Season with 1 teaspoon salt.

Step 3    

Preheat the broiler. In a bowl, toss the pasta with the hot cheese sauce. Transfer to the buttered dish. Top evenly with the remaining 1 cup of cheddar and the breadcrumbs; season with salt and pepper. Broil 6 inches from the heat for 4 to 6 minutes, until the crumbs are browned and the cheese sauce is bubbling. Top with the scallions and serve.

