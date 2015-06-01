Streetbird’s Return of the Mac

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until just al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain well. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Whisk in the flour until a paste forms; continue whisking until the paste is light golden. Whisk in the heavy cream and milk, a little at a time at first to avoid lumps. Bring to a boil and cook, whisking constantly, until smooth and thickened, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low and whisk in the cream cheese, Grana Padano and 1 cup of the cheddar. Season with 1 teaspoon salt.