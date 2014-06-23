Strawberry-Vinegar Jam
Andrew Zimmern adds vinegar in his strawberry jam because he likes the tartness. If you want to omit the vinegar, go right ahead; just knock the sugar down a notch. This recipe is also delicious with a cup of slivered basil leaves mixed in. Slideshow: Jam Recipes

  • 2 pounds strawberries, rinsed, hulled and mashed (4 cups)
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 1/2 teaspoon classic powdered pectin (not low sugar)
  • 4 cups sugar

In a large saucepan, whisk the mashed strawberries with the vinegar and lemon juice. Sprinkle the pectin evenly on top, then whisk until incorporated. Bring the mixture to a rolling boil over high heat. Whisk in the sugar, return to a boil and cook over high heat until glossy and the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and skim off any foam.

Pour the jelly into hot, sterilized canning jars to within 1/4 inch of the rims. Seal the jars, then submerge them in a pot of water and boil for 5 minutes. Carefully remove the jars and let cool. Check the jar lids to make sure they’ve fully sealed; refrigerate any jars with imperfect seals.

