Strawberry-Vinegar Jam

Step 1

In a large saucepan, whisk the mashed strawberries with the vinegar and lemon juice. Sprinkle the pectin evenly on top, then whisk until incorporated. Bring the mixture to a rolling boil over high heat. Whisk in the sugar, return to a boil and cook over high heat until glossy and the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and skim off any foam.