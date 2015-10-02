Strawberry-Thyme Tarts

How to Make It

Step 1 Place the flours, cornstarch and sugar into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse briefly to combine. Add butter and pulse until the mixture resembles fine bread crumbs (don’t overprocess at this stage). Add egg and pulse until just combined.

Step 2 Turn the mixture out onto a lightly rice-floured surface and knead a couple of times until it comes together in one smooth ball. Flatten to a disc, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 3 Combine strawberries, lemon zest, thyme and maple syrup in a bowl.

Step 4 Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a large baking tray or line with parchment paper.

Step 5 Divide the pastry into 8 equal portions, rolling each into a ball. Lightly dust a sheet of parchment paper with fine white rice flour and roll out one piece of pastry into a circle, about 3 millimeters thick. Carefully transfer to the tray. Spread approximately 1 tablespoon of almond meal in the center of the pastry, leaving a 2-centimeter border around the edge.

Step 6 Arrange approximately 1/4 cup strawberry filling in the center of the disc. Pull up the sides of the pastry, enclosing the fruit filling. Repeat with the remaining pieces of pastry and filling.