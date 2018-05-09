Strawberry Sorbet
Victor Protasio
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
10 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 7 cups
Jon Snyder
June 2018

With only two ingredients (berries and sugar), Jon Snyder’s vivid sorbet explodes with fresh fruit flavor. This super-simple recipe calls for the ripest strawberries and requires an ice cream maker.
Ingredients

  • 4 pounds fresh strawberries (about 16 cups), hulled and quartered  
  • 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a potato masher, mash strawberries in a large bowl until mostly pureed (there will still be small chunks of pulverized berries) to yield about 6 cups  strawberry puree. Stir sugar into berry puree. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled,  at least 1 hour. 

Step 2    

Pour half of the chilled strawberry mixture into the freezer bowl of a 1 1/2-quart electric ice cream maker, and proceed according to manufacturer’s instructions. 

Step 3    

Transfer sorbet to a freezer-safe container; press a sheet of parchment paper directly on surface, and seal with an airtight lid. Place in freezer. Repeat procedure with remaining chilled strawberry mixture. Freeze sorbet at least 8 hours or overnight. 

