Strawberry Sorbet

With only two ingredients (berries and sugar), Jon Snyder’s vivid sorbet explodes with fresh fruit flavor. This super-simple recipe calls for the ripest strawberries and requires an ice cream maker.
How to Make It
Using a potato masher, mash strawberries in a large bowl until mostly pureed (there will still be small chunks of pulverized berries) to yield about 6 cups strawberry puree. Stir sugar into berry puree. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 1 hour.
Pour half of the chilled strawberry mixture into the freezer bowl of a 1 1/2-quart electric ice cream maker, and proceed according to manufacturer’s instructions.
Transfer sorbet to a freezer-safe container; press a sheet of parchment paper directly on surface, and seal with an airtight lid. Place in freezer. Repeat procedure with remaining chilled strawberry mixture. Freeze sorbet at least 8 hours or overnight.
