The berries in this ultra-fresh ice cream topping are cooked briefly with vanilla bean to enhance their sweetness. Slideshow: More Strawberry Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients. Stir to coat the strawberries with the sugar and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the strawberries begin to break down and the sauce is thickened, 10 to 12 minutes.
Step 2
Remove from the heat and let cool completely, then refrigerate. Serve cold or at room temperature.
Make Ahead
The strawberry sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.
