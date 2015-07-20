Strawberry Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Annabelle Topacio and Ian Flores
August 2015

The berries in this ultra-fresh ice cream topping are cooked briefly with vanilla bean to enhance their sweetness. Slideshow: More Strawberry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds strawberries, hulled and quartered
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 vanilla bean, split and seeds scraped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients. Stir to coat the strawberries with the sugar and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the strawberries begin to break down and the sauce is thickened, 10 to 12 minutes.

Step 2    

Remove from the heat and let cool completely, then refrigerate. Serve cold or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The strawberry sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

