Strawberry Puree

Use this puree to make the Virgin Bellini. More Nonalcoholic Drinks
How to Make It
Step
Halve the stawberries. In a medium saucepan, combine the halved strawberries with the sugar and water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Let cool, then add the fresh lemon juice. Transfer to a blender and puree until smooth. Pour the puree through a fine strainer into an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5