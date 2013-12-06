Strawberry Puree
Use this puree to make the Virgin Bellini.

Ingredients

  • 1 pint of strawberries.
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 6 tablespoons water
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step

Halve the stawberries. In a medium saucepan, combine the halved strawberries with the sugar and water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Let cool, then add the fresh lemon juice. Transfer to a blender and puree until smooth. Pour the puree through a fine strainer into an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days

