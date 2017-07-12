Strawberry Pretzel Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. In a small saucepan, cook the butter over moderate heat until browned and nutty-smelling, about 5 minutes. Transfer the butter to a small bowl and let cool slightly.

Step 2 In a food processor, pulse the pretzels with the graham crackers, brown sugar and salt until fine crumbs form. With the processor on, drizzle in the brown butter until damp crumbs form. Press the pretzel crust into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake for 10 minutes until the crust is set. Transfer the dish to a wire rack and let cool completely.

Step 3 In a small microwave-safe dish, sprinkle the gelatin over 2 tablespoons of cold water; let stand until the gelatin is softened, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the heavy cream at medium-high speed until soft peaks form, 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 4 In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese with the sugar, vanilla and salt at medium speed until pale and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Beat in the lemon juice and honey until just combined. Microwave the gelatin for 10 seconds, until it is liquid. At low speed, beat the gelatin into the cream cheese mixture until well combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the whipped cream in three additions. Spread over the pretzel crust and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 5 Fill a large bowl halfway with ice water. In a medium heatproof bowl, whisk the strawberry gelatin in 1 1/2 cups of boiling water until dissolved. Set the medium bowl in the ice bath and, whisking occasionally, cool the gelatin until thick and syrupy, about 15 minutes.