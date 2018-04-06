Strawberry-Pistachio Sweet Rolls  
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
6 HR
Yield
Serves : 12 large rolls
Justin Chapple
May 2018

A yeast dough enriched with milk and eggs is essential for bakery-worthy breakfast pastries. While both sweet and savory fillings are numerous, we love the combination of fresh strawberry preserves and chopped pistachios. Be sure to roll up the filled dough tightly to get a defined spiral throughout. Slideshow: More Strawberry Recipes

Ingredients

DOUGH:

  • 1 cup whole milk, warmed  
  • 1 cup granulated sugar 
  • 2 (1/4-ounce) envelopes active dry yeast (1 1/2 tablespoon) 
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing 
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature 
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated  lemon zest 
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt 
  • 5 cups (about 21 1/4 ounces)  all-purpose flour 

FILLING :

  • 1 pound strawberries, hulled and chopped 
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest 
  • 2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped pistachios, plus more  for garnish 

ICING :

  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar 
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 
  • 1 tablespoon whole milk 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Pinch of kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the dough: Pour warm milk into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Stir in sugar and yeast, and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Beat in butter, eggs, lemon zest, and salt at low speed until combined. Switch to the dough hook, add flour, and beat at medium speed until a soft, sticky dough forms, about 5 minutes. 

Step 2    

Grease a large bowl with  butter. Scrape dough onto a lightly floured surface, and knead a few times. Form dough into a ball, and transfer to the  prepared bowl. Cover with  plastic wrap, and let stand in a warm place until nearly doubled in size, about 2 hours. 

Step 3    

Make the filling: Combine strawberries, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook, mashing strawberries with a wooden spoon, until the juices start to release, about 5 minutes. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until mixture is thickened, 3 to 5 more minutes. Let cool completely.  

Step 4    

Grease a 9- x 13-inch baking pan with butter. Roll dough to a 10- x 24-inch rectangle on a lightly floured work surface. Spread strawberry mixture evenly over dough, and sprinkle with 1/4 cup chopped pistachios. Tightly roll dough to form a 24-inch-long log. Cut the log crosswise into 12 slices, and arrange slices, cut sides up, in the prepared baking pan. Cover pan with plastic wrap, and let rolls rise in a warm place until they fill the pan, about 2 hours. 

Step 5    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Remove plastic wrap from pans, and bake rolls until risen and golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 30 minutes. 

Step 6    

Make the icing: Whisk together confectioners’ sugar, butter, milk, lemon juice, and salt in a small bowl until mixture is thickened. Drizzle over rolls; garnish with finely chopped pistachios. Serve warm or at room temperature. 

Make Ahead

The finished, iced rolls can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container overnight.  

