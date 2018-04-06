Strawberry-Pistachio Sweet Rolls 

Author Name: Pam1293

Review Body: I live in Florida and tried this recipe this morning. Because of the humidity after taking the sticky dough out of the mixer I used a little more flour (maybe 1/4C) to be able to knead the dough into ball. It still felt somewhat soft but let it rise for two hours. At that point when turning out on my board it still felt it needed more flour so used a heavy dusting of flour to roll it out. It rolled out easily but when finished spreading strawberry jam and pistachios it was super soft and sticky and difficult to slice. I'm wondering if when writing a recipe you could give an approximate amount of flour one can go up to in warm and humid party of the country? I did cook the strawberry jam down until the liquid evaporated so I don't think that was the problem. Thank you

Date Published: 2018-04-15