Strawberry-Pistachio Sweet Rolls 

A yeast dough enriched with milk and eggs is essential for bakery-worthy breakfast pastries. While both sweet and savory fillings are numerous, we love the combination of fresh strawberry preserves and chopped pistachios. Be sure to roll up the filled dough tightly to get a defined spiral throughout.
How to Make It
Make the dough: Pour warm milk into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Stir in sugar and yeast, and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Beat in butter, eggs, lemon zest, and salt at low speed until combined. Switch to the dough hook, add flour, and beat at medium speed until a soft, sticky dough forms, about 5 minutes.
Grease a large bowl with butter. Scrape dough onto a lightly floured surface, and knead a few times. Form dough into a ball, and transfer to the prepared bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, and let stand in a warm place until nearly doubled in size, about 2 hours.
Make the filling: Combine strawberries, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook, mashing strawberries with a wooden spoon, until the juices start to release, about 5 minutes. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until mixture is thickened, 3 to 5 more minutes. Let cool completely.
Grease a 9- x 13-inch baking pan with butter. Roll dough to a 10- x 24-inch rectangle on a lightly floured work surface. Spread strawberry mixture evenly over dough, and sprinkle with 1/4 cup chopped pistachios. Tightly roll dough to form a 24-inch-long log. Cut the log crosswise into 12 slices, and arrange slices, cut sides up, in the prepared baking pan. Cover pan with plastic wrap, and let rolls rise in a warm place until they fill the pan, about 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 400°F. Remove plastic wrap from pans, and bake rolls until risen and golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 30 minutes.
Make the icing: Whisk together confectioners’ sugar, butter, milk, lemon juice, and salt in a small bowl until mixture is thickened. Drizzle over rolls; garnish with finely chopped pistachios. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Author Name: Pam1293
Review Body: I live in Florida and tried this recipe this morning. Because of the humidity after taking the sticky dough out of the mixer I used a little more flour (maybe 1/4C) to be able to knead the dough into ball. It still felt somewhat soft but let it rise for two hours. At that point when turning out on my board it still felt it needed more flour so used a heavy dusting of flour to roll it out. It rolled out easily but when finished spreading strawberry jam and pistachios it was super soft and sticky and difficult to slice. I'm wondering if when writing a recipe you could give an approximate amount of flour one can go up to in warm and humid party of the country? I did cook the strawberry jam down until the liquid evaporated so I don't think that was the problem. Thank you
Date Published: 2018-04-15