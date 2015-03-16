Strawberry Mousse with Strawberry Salad

This amped-up version of strawberries and cream features a mascarpone-enriched mousse and sugar-macerated berries. Slideshow: More Strawberry Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, puree the strawberries until smooth; you should have 1 cup. Scrape the puree into a bowl.
In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over 1/4 cup of the cream and let stand for 5 minutes.
In a small saucepan, stir 1/4 cup of the cream with the sugar over moderate heat until the sugar dissolves. Whisk in the gelatin mixture until dissolved; remove from the heat.
In a large bowl, combine the mascarpone and vanilla seeds. Using a handheld elecric mixer, beat the mascarpone at medium speed until thickened, about 3 minutes. With the mixer on, slowly drizzle in the gelatin mixture and beat for 1 minute. Fold in the strawberry puree.
In a large bowl, beat the remaining 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream at medium speed until stiff peaks form. Fold the whipped cream into the mousse and spoon into bowls. Refrigerate until well chilled, at least 1 hour.
In a medium bowl, toss the strawberries with the sugar and lime zest. Let macerate at room temperature for 20 minutes.
Spoon the strawberry salad and juices over the mousse and serve.
Make Ahead
