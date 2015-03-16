Strawberry Mousse with Strawberry Salad
This amped-up version of strawberries and cream features a mascarpone-enriched mousse and sugar-macerated berries. Slideshow: More Strawberry Recipes

Ingredients

STRAWBERRY MOUSSE

  • 8 ounces ripe strawberries, hulled and halved
  • 1 tablespoon powdered unflavored gelatin
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 cups mascarpone
  • 1 vanilla bean, halved lengthwise and seeds scraped

STRAWBERRY SALAD 

  • 1 pound ripe strawberries, hulled and sliced crosswise
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lime zest

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the mousse

In a food processor, puree the strawberries until smooth; you should have 1 cup. Scrape the puree into a bowl. 

Step 2    Make the mousse

In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over 1/4 cup of  the cream and let stand for  5 minutes.

Step 3    Make the mousse

In a small saucepan, stir 1/4 cup of the cream with the sugar over moderate heat until the sugar dissolves. Whisk in the gelatin mixture until dissolved; remove from the heat.

Step 4    Make the mousse

In a large bowl, combine the mascarpone and vanilla seeds. Using a handheld elecric mixer, beat the mascarpone at medium speed until thickened, about 3 minutes. With the mixer on, slowly drizzle in the gelatin mixture and beat for  1 minute. Fold in the strawberry puree. 

Step 5    Make the mousse

In a large bowl, beat the remaining 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream at medium speed  until stiff peaks form. Fold the whipped cream into the mousse and spoon into bowls. Refrigerate until well chilled, at least 1 hour.

Step 6    Meanwhile, make the strawberry salad

In a medium bowl, toss the strawberries with the sugar and lime zest. Let macerate at room temperature for  20 minutes.

Step 7    Meanwhile, make the strawberry salad

Spoon the strawberry salad and juices over the mousse and serve.

Make Ahead

The strawberry mousse can be refrigerated overnight.

