Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream Sandwiches

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, combine the strawberries with the jam and pulse until smooth, about 2 minutes; you should have 1/2 cup.

Step 2 Using a damp cloth, wipe down a large work surface. Stretch a 14-inch sheet of plastic wrap over the surface and use the damp cloth to smooth it out. Sift a generous layer of cornstarch over the plastic wrap. Dust a large rimmed baking sheet with cornstarch.

Step 3 In a large microwave-safe bowl, mix the rice flour with the water, sugar, strawberry puree and salt. Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Microwave the mochi mixture at high power for 2 minutes, until the batter starts to thicken at the edges. Remove the plastic wrap and, using a rubber spatula, stir the mixture until it is mostly smooth; a few small lumps are OK. Cover the bowl with the plastic wrap and microwave at high power for another 2 minutes; the dough should be stiff and sticky. Using a rubber spatula, stir the dough quickly and vigorously until smooth, about 30 seconds.

Step 4 Working quickly, scrape the mochi dough out onto the prepared work surface and sift a fine layer of cornstarch over it. Pat the dough into a 9-inch round. Using a rolling pin lightly dusted with cornstarch, roll out the dough 1/4 inch thick.

Step 5 Dip a 2-inch round cutter in cornstarch and stamp out 24 rounds, rerolling the scraps as needed. Transfer the mochi to the prepared baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 6 Meanwhile, scrape the softened ice cream into a gallon-sized resealable freezer bag. Using a small spatula, spread the ice cream evenly so it's about 3/4 inch thick in the bag, then squeeze out any excess air and seal. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour.