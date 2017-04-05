Strawberry-Mango Paletas 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, toss the strawberries with 1/4 cup of the sugar and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Add 1/4 cup of water and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Cook the strawberries until thickened slightly, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in 1 tablespoon of the lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Let cool completely, about 45 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a blender, puree the mangoes with the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar, 2 tablespoons of lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon of salt until smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl and clean the blender.

Step 3 In the blender, puree the strawberry mixture until smooth.