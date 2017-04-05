Strawberry-Mango Paletas 

When crafting new paletas for her company La Newyorkina, Fany Gerson’s rule of thumb is this: If the colors of her ingredients go together, the flavors will, too. These bright, red-and-orange-hued ice pops are perfect to make in May when juicy strawberries are at their peak. Slideshow: More Mango Recipes
In a small saucepan, toss the strawberries with 1/4 cup of the sugar and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Add 1/4 cup of water and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Cook the strawberries until thickened slightly, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in 1 tablespoon of the lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Let cool completely, about 45 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a blender, puree the mangoes with the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar, 2 tablespoons of lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon of salt until smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl and clean the blender.
In the blender, puree the strawberry mixture until smooth.
Spoon 2 tablespoons of the mango puree into the bottom of eight 3-ounce ice pop molds. Add 2 tablespoons of the strawberry puree to each mold, then top with the remaining mango puree, leaving 1/2 inch between the filling and the top of the mold. Using a small knife, gently swirl the mango and strawberry layers together. Insert wooden ice pop sticks and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours and preferably overnight. Dip the molds in hot water for a few seconds, then unmold the paletas and serve right away.
