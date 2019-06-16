Strawberry Granita with Sweet Pesto
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson
July 2019

Chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson pairs a subtly tangy berry granita with honey-sweetened pesto in this refreshing summer dessert. Choose the sweetest, juiciest berries for the most flavorful granita.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pound fresh strawberries, hulled
  • 1/3 cup simple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons white verjus or fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 1/3 cup grapeseed oil
  • 1/3 cup pine nuts
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons raw honey
  • 1 vanilla bean pod, split, or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Whipped cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine strawberries, simple syrup, verjus, and salt in a blender. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a 13- x 9-inch freezer-safe baking dish or rimmed baking sheet. Transfer to freezer, and freeze 4 hours, scraping with a fork every 40 minutes to create small ice crystals.

Step 2    

While granita freezes, place basil, mint, grapeseed oil, pine nuts, olive oil, and honey in a food processor. Scrape seeds from vanilla bean pod into food processor; discard pod. Process until smooth, about 2 minutes.

Step 3    

To serve, spoon granita into bowls, and top with whipped cream and sweet pesto.

