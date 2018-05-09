Strawberry Gelato
Victor Protasio
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
12 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 7 cups
Jon Snyder
June 2018

To guarantee homemade gelato’s luscious consistency and purity of flavor, Jon Snyder suggests thickening gelato with cornstarch rather than eggs. The result has less palate-coating fat than ice cream and lets the fruit shine.
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch 
  • 3 cups half-and-half, divided 
  • 1 1/3 cups granulated sugar  
  • 2 pounds fresh strawberries (about 8 cups), hulled and quartered 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together cornstarch and 1/4 cup half-and-half in a small bowl to make a slurry. 

Step 2    

Combine sugar and remaining 2 3/4 cups half-and-half in a medium saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium. Remove from heat; gradually whisk in slurry. Return pan to medium, and cook, stirring, until mixture comes to a boil and thickens slightly, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour mixture into a heatproof bowl. Cool completely in an ice bath, about 25 minutes.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, use a potato masher to mash strawberries in a large bowl until crushed and juicy to yield about 3 cups strawberry puree. Stir strawberry puree into cooled half-and-half mixture. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 2 hours. 

Step 4    

Pour half of chilled strawberry mixture into the freezer bowl of a 1 1/2-quart electric ice cream maker, and proceed according to manufacturer’s instructions. 

Step 5    

Transfer gelato to a freezer-safe container; press a sheet of parchment paper directly on surface, and seal with an airtight lid. Place in freezer. Repeat procedure with remaining chilled strawberry mixture. Freeze gelato at least 8 hours or overnight.

