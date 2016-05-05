Strawberry Crème Fraîche Biscuits

Author Name: Samantha Mix

Review Body: I made these with some flat creme fraiche (homemade, didn't quite set) plus cream, and then again with just homemade buttermilk... and both attempts yielded PERFECT, tender, rich scones/biscuits. The second attempt ones were a tad flatter, and I slipped the day-old ones into a toaster, and OMG! . I did macerate the diced berries with a T of white sugar, so they had about 30 mins to sit around while I put everything else together (I clean while I cook, so everything takes longer). I only made the biscuit/scone part, which was enough for my fam of 4. I could not believe the strawberry taste that came through. I forecasted a diluted flavor amongst the bright colors and tinge of browning. I am so glad I was wrong. We have a few more weeks of peak strawberry season left, so I am going to squeeze these in a bunch more times!

Review Rating:

Date Published: 2017-07-18