Strawberry Crème Fraîche Biscuits

Abigail Quinn laces her buttery, tender, crisp biscuits with fresh strawberries and serves them with sweet and tangy strawberry-swirled crème fraîche. Slideshow: More Easy Strawberry Desserts
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, cook the strawberries with the sugar and lemon juice over moderate heat until the berries break down and the juices thicken, about 12 minutes. Let cool completely.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Using a pastry cutter or 2 knives, cut the butter into the dry ingredients until pea-size pieces form. In another medium bowl, whisk the crème fraîche with the egg, buttermilk and vanilla. Stir the crème fraîche mixture into the dry ingredients until a dough just comes together. Fold in the diced strawberries, being careful not to overmix.
Scoop twelve 1/4-cup mounds of the biscuit dough onto the prepared baking sheets, about 3 inches apart. Bake the biscuits for about 30 minutes, until browned; shift the pans from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Transfer the biscuits to a rack and let cool slightly.
In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, whip the crème fraîche with the cream, sugar, vanilla and salt at moderate speed until medium peaks form. Fold in the cooled strawberry swirl until just combined. Serve with the warm biscuits.
Make Ahead
Review Body: This recipe is delicious! Biscuit is very tender with great flavor. The strawberries add a nice dimension. The swirl is nice and light, not over sweet. Nice balance throughout. Will put it in my go to in June.
Review Body: I made these with some flat creme fraiche (homemade, didn't quite set) plus cream, and then again with just homemade buttermilk... and both attempts yielded PERFECT, tender, rich scones/biscuits. The second attempt ones were a tad flatter, and I slipped the day-old ones into a toaster, and OMG! . I did macerate the diced berries with a T of white sugar, so they had about 30 mins to sit around while I put everything else together (I clean while I cook, so everything takes longer). I only made the biscuit/scone part, which was enough for my fam of 4. I could not believe the strawberry taste that came through. I forecasted a diluted flavor amongst the bright colors and tinge of browning. I am so glad I was wrong. We have a few more weeks of peak strawberry season left, so I am going to squeeze these in a bunch more times!
Review Body: I made these biscuits and cream today and loved them! Just follow the recipe and you'll get a delicious product!
