Strawberry Crème Fraîche Biscuits
JOHN KERNICK
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Abigail Quinn
June 2016

Abigail Quinn laces her buttery, tender, crisp biscuits with fresh strawberries and serves them with sweet and tangy strawberry-swirled crème fraîche. Slideshow: More Easy Strawberry Desserts

Ingredients

STRAWBERRY SWIRL

  • 1 cup diced strawberries (6 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

BISCUITS

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 5 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 stick plus 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup crème fraîche
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup diced strawberries (6 ounces)

WHIPPED CRèME FRAîCHE

  • 3/4 cup crème fraîche
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the strawberry swirl

In a small saucepan, cook the strawberries with the sugar and lemon juice over moderate heat until the berries break down and the juices thicken, about  12 minutes. Let cool completely.

Step 2    Make the biscuits

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Using a pastry cutter or 2 knives, cut the butter into the dry ingredients until pea-size pieces form. In another medium bowl, whisk the crème fraîche with the egg, buttermilk and vanilla. Stir the crème fraîche mixture into the dry ingredients until a dough just comes together. Fold in the diced strawberries, being careful not to overmix.

Step 3    

Scoop twelve 1/4-cup mounds of the biscuit dough onto the prepared baking sheets, about 3 inches apart. Bake the biscuits for about 30 minutes, until browned; shift the pans from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Transfer the biscuits to a rack and let cool slightly.

Step 4    Make the whipped crème fraîche

In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, whip the crème fraîche with the cream, sugar, vanilla and salt at moderate speed until medium peaks form. Fold in the cooled strawberry swirl until just combined. Serve with the warm biscuits.

Make Ahead

The strawberry swirl can be refrigerated for 3 days. Fold into the whipped crème fraîche before serving.

