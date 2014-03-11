Strawberry Caipiroska

Bahía • Miami The vodka-based caipiroska is a Russified twist on Brazil's classic caipirinha, made with rum. Bahía tweaks the recipe further by replacing the traditional lime with strawberry. Slideshow: Vodka Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the lime with all but 1 of the strawberries and the sugar until the berries are juicy. Add the vodka and enough ice to fill a rocks glass. Shake briefly to chill, then pour—don’t strain—into a chilled rocks glass. Stir in the soda and garnish with the reserved strawberry.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5