Strawberry Caipiroska
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Patricio Maciel

Bahía • Miami The vodka-based caipiroska is a Russified twist on Brazil's classic caipirinha, made with rum. Bahía tweaks the recipe further by replacing the traditional lime with strawberry. Slideshow: Vodka Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 1/2 lime, cut into quarters
  • 1 heaping cup strawberries, hulled
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 ounces vodka
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces chilled Sprite or club soda (optional)

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the lime with all but 1 of the strawberries and the sugar until the berries are juicy. Add the vodka and enough ice to fill a rocks glass. Shake briefly to chill, then pour—don’t strain—into a chilled rocks glass. Stir in the soda and garnish with the reserved strawberry.

