Strawberry Balsamic Gastrique

Use this flavored syrup to make the Caribbean Shrub cocktail. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a medium saucepan, stir the sugar into the hot water until dissolved. Add the strawberries and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes. Add the balsamic vinegar, increase the heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until thickened, about 30 minutes. Let the gastrique cool, then strain into a jar, cover and refrigerate.
Make Ahead
Gastrique can be refrigerated for up to 3 weeks.
