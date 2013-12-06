Strawberry Balsamic Gastrique
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes about 8 ounces
Joaquin Simo

Use this flavored syrup to make the Caribbean Shrub cocktail. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 1/3 cups superfine sugar
  • 2 cups halved, hulled strawberries
  • 1 1/3 cups hot water

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, stir the sugar into the hot water until dissolved. Add the strawberries and simmer over low heat for 30 minutes. Add the balsamic vinegar, increase the heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until thickened, about 30 minutes. Let the gastrique cool, then strain into a jar, cover and refrigerate.

Make Ahead

Gastrique can be refrigerated for up to 3 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up