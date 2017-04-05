Strawberry Baked  Alaska 

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare the ice cream In a large bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the granulated sugar until the sugar is dissolved. Whisk in the heavy cream, crème fraîche, strawberry syrup and salt. Refrigerate the ice cream base until it is well chilled, about 2 hours.

Step 2 Meanwhile, marinate the berries In a medium bowl, toss the quartered strawberries with the granulated sugar and lemon juice and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour, stirring the strawberries occasionally. Finely chop 1/2 cup of the strawberries and refrigerate the rest.

Step 3 Make the crust In a medium bowl, mix the finely crushed and coarsely crushed graham cracker crumbs with the butter, brown sugar and salt until evenly moistened.

Step 4 Line eight 4- to 6-ounce ramekins with small pieces of plastic wrap, allowing 1 inch of overhang all around. Pour the ice cream base into an ice cream maker; freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Fold in the finely chopped strawberries, then spoon the ice cream into the ramekins. Sprinkle the crumbs on top of each ramekin, pressing to adhere. Wrap the overhanging plastic over the crust, then freeze until very firm, at least 6 hours.

Step 5 Prepare the meringue In a saucepan, combine the granulated sugar and ¼ cup of water. Bring to a boil, then cook over moderate heat until the syrup registers 240° on a candy thermometer, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the egg whites, cream of tartar and salt at medium-high speed until soft peaks form. At medium speed, carefully beat in the hot sugar syrup until incorporated. Increase the speed to high and beat until the meringue is stiff, glossy and firm, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 6 Use the plastic wrap to lift the ice cream cakes out of the ramekins; invert onto a platter. Using a small offset spatula and working quickly, spread the meringue all over the cakes. Freeze until firm, 1 hour.