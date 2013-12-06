Strawberry and Rhubarb Compote

How to Make It
Heat the oven to 350°. In a 2-quart baking dish, combine the rhubarb, strawberries, and sugar.
Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake until the rhubarb is tender, about 45 minutes. Don't stir or the rhubarb will fall apart.
Notes
variations
Low-Fat: To dress up the dessert but still keep it low-fat, serve the compote with vanilla yogurt or frozen yogurt. Or, to highlight the strawberries, serve it with strawberry sorbet. Also, a plate of gingersnaps would go well here.
Off-Season: You can use frozen rhubarb with fresh or frozen strawberries. All you need to do is thaw the fruit; no need to halve the frozen strawberries. If you use all frozen fruit, even though it's been thawed, add another 15 minutes to the cooking time.
