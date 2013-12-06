Strawberry and Rhubarb Compote
Active Time
Total Time
Yield
  • 1 pound rhubarb, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 1/2 pints strawberries, hulled and halved
  • 1/2 cup sugar

Heat the oven to 350°. In a 2-quart baking dish, combine the rhubarb, strawberries, and sugar.

Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake until the rhubarb is tender, about 45 minutes. Don't stir or the rhubarb will fall apart.

Spring marks the beginning of rhubarb season. You can find rhubarb through August, but toward the end of summer, what's available is often older and rather tough. For the tastiest and tenderest rhubarb, look for narrow stalks, about one inch in diameter.

Low-Fat: To dress up the dessert but still keep it low-fat, serve the compote with vanilla yogurt or frozen yogurt. Or, to highlight the strawberries, serve it with strawberry sorbet. Also, a plate of gingersnaps would go well here.
Off-Season: You can use frozen rhubarb with fresh or frozen strawberries. All you need to do is thaw the fruit; no need to halve the frozen strawberries. If you use all frozen fruit, even though it's been thawed, add another 15 minutes to the cooking time.

