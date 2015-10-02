Strawberry Amaranth Porridge with Cardamom

This amaranth porridge makes for a nourishing breakfast that will keep you comfortably full for hours. Amaranth is known for its impressive nutritional record, being very high in protein as well as calcium, iron and phosphorus. The addition of fragrant spices and stewed strawberries makes it almost desert-like and delicious. Slideshow: More Healthy Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Combine all of the ingredients for the porridge (vanilla pod included) in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes.
Combine all of the ingredients for the strawberry topping (vanilla pod included) in a separate saucepan, bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
Mix the porridge and strawberries together. Add a few splashes of coconut milk if desired and sprinkle with poppy seeds.
