Strawberry Amaranth Porridge with Cardamom
Photo © Anya Kassoff
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Anya Kassoff
February 2015

This amaranth porridge makes for a nourishing breakfast that will keep you comfortably full for hours. Amaranth is known for its impressive nutritional record, being very high in protein as well as calcium, iron and phosphorus. The addition of fragrant spices and stewed strawberries makes it almost desert-like and delicious. Slideshow: More Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

Porridge

  • 1 cup amaranth—soaked overnight, rinsed and drained through a very fine mesh
  • 2 cups unsweetened almond or coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons coconut sugar
  • 1/2 vanilla bean, split open, seeds scraped
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground cardamom, from about 3 to 4 pods
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
  • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg (optional)

Strawberry Topping

  • 1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
  • 1/2 vanilla bean, split open, seeds scraped
  • 1/4 cup honey

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the porridge

Combine all of the ingredients for the porridge (vanilla pod included) in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes.

Step 2    Make the strawberry topping

Combine all of the ingredients for the strawberry topping (vanilla pod included) in a separate saucepan, bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Mix the porridge and strawberries together. Add a few splashes of coconut milk if desired and sprinkle with poppy seeds.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up