Strawberries-and-Cream Gelato Cake
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
Yield
Serves : 14
June 2018

As stunning as it is delicious, this creamy strawberry-and-sour-cream gelato cake from Jon Snyder is the perfect centerpiece for summer celebrations. Follow the links below for gelato and sorbet recipes, or use your favorite flavor combinations of store-bought gelatos, ice creams, and sorbets to build the cake using the method below.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups Strawberry Sorbet or favorite store-bought sorbet, divided
  • 7 cups Strawberry Gelato or favorite store-bought gelato or ice cream, divided
  • 6 cups Sour Cream Gelato or favorite store-bought gelato or ice cream
  • 1 quart strawberries, washed, or favorite ice cream toppings and decorations

How to Make It

Step 1    

Scoop 3 cups Strawberry Sorbet into a large bowl. Using head of ice cream scoop, break up the sorbet. Once it begins to melt around edges, fold sorbet with a flexible spatula until smooth, spreadable, and still holds its shape, like smooth peanut butter.

Step 2    

Using a large offset spatula, spread the softened sorbet evenly in a round 9-inch (12-cup) springform pan, spreading to edges. Use flat side of a plastic bowl scraper to smooth surface. Place a 9-inch round sheet of parchment paper directly on the surface; freeze 45 minutes.

Step 3    

Repeat Step 1 with 3 cups Strawberry Gelato. Peel parchment off sorbet layer; spread Strawberry Gelato over sorbet, and smooth with bowl scraper. Cover with parchment; freeze 45 minutes.

Step 4    

Repeat softening and layering procedures with 3 cups Strawberry Sorbet and 3 cups Strawberry Gelato, freezing between layers. On final Strawberry Gelato layer, fill pan to top, using an additional 1 cup Strawberry Gelato; smooth and level with bowl scraper. Cover with a 9- x 13-inch sheet of parchment. Freeze 8 hours.

Step 5    

To unmold, dampen a kitchen towel with hot water; wrap around pan to release cake from sides of pan. Remove parchment and pan sides. Replace parchment, and invert cake onto a cutting board or cookie sheet. Freeze 1 hour.

Step 6    

Repeat Step 1 with 6 cups Sour Cream Gelato. Mound 4 cups softened Sour Cream Gelato on top of cake. Using a large offset spatula, frost cake with gelato evenly over top and just past edges of cake. Using parchment to turn cake, frost cake sides with remaining 2 cups Sour Cream Gelato. Use bowl scraper to smooth top and sides of cake. Return to freezer; freeze at least 4 hours before serving.

Step 7    

Transfer cake to refrigerator for 10 minutes before cutting. Slide cake from parchment onto a serving plate. Garnish with 1 qt. fresh strawberries. Slice and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

Cake may be assembled up to 3 days ahead. Keep frozen.

