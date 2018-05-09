Strawberries-and-Cream Gelato Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 Scoop 3 cups Strawberry Sorbet into a large bowl. Using head of ice cream scoop, break up the sorbet. Once it begins to melt around edges, fold sorbet with a flexible spatula until smooth, spreadable, and still holds its shape, like smooth peanut butter.

Step 2 Using a large offset spatula, spread the softened sorbet evenly in a round 9-inch (12-cup) springform pan, spreading to edges. Use flat side of a plastic bowl scraper to smooth surface. Place a 9-inch round sheet of parchment paper directly on the surface; freeze 45 minutes.

Step 3 Repeat Step 1 with 3 cups Strawberry Gelato. Peel parchment off sorbet layer; spread Strawberry Gelato over sorbet, and smooth with bowl scraper. Cover with parchment; freeze 45 minutes.

Step 4 Repeat softening and layering procedures with 3 cups Strawberry Sorbet and 3 cups Strawberry Gelato, freezing between layers. On final Strawberry Gelato layer, fill pan to top, using an additional 1 cup Strawberry Gelato; smooth and level with bowl scraper. Cover with a 9- x 13-inch sheet of parchment. Freeze 8 hours.

Step 5 To unmold, dampen a kitchen towel with hot water; wrap around pan to release cake from sides of pan. Remove parchment and pan sides. Replace parchment, and invert cake onto a cutting board or cookie sheet. Freeze 1 hour.

Step 6 Repeat Step 1 with 6 cups Sour Cream Gelato. Mound 4 cups softened Sour Cream Gelato on top of cake. Using a large offset spatula, frost cake with gelato evenly over top and just past edges of cake. Using parchment to turn cake, frost cake sides with remaining 2 cups Sour Cream Gelato. Use bowl scraper to smooth top and sides of cake. Return to freezer; freeze at least 4 hours before serving.