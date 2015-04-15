Stracciatella Soup

© Andrew Purcell
Chef Jenn Louis amps up her tasty version of this Roman-style egg drop soup by adding peas, carrots and spinach. Slideshow: More Italian Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a boil. Add the carrots and peas and cook over moderate heat until just tender, about 3 minutes. Add the spinach and cook until wilted, 1 minute. In a small bowl, beat the eggs with the 2 tablespoons of cheese. Slowly drizzle the egg mixture into the soup and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until ribbons form, about 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into bowls, drizzle with olive oil and garnish with grated cheese. Serve with crusty bread.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5