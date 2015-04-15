Stracciatella Soup
© Andrew Purcell
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
12 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jenn Louis
May 2015

Chef Jenn Louis amps up her tasty version of this Roman-style egg drop soup by adding peas, carrots and spinach. Slideshow: More Italian Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 medium carrots, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup thawed frozen peas
  • 3 ounces curly spinach (4 cups)
  • 3 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a boil. Add the carrots and peas and cook over moderate heat until just tender, about 3 minutes. Add the spinach and cook until wilted, 1 minute. In a small bowl, beat the eggs with the 2 tablespoons of cheese. Slowly drizzle the egg mixture into the soup and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until ribbons form, about 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into bowls, drizzle with olive oil and garnish with grated cheese. Serve with crusty bread.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up