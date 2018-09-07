Stracciatella Semifreddo

Zabaglione—a boozy Italian custard sauce—is made by whisking together egg yolks, sugar and a splash of wine. Marsala is the most traditional wine, but other wines—or liquors—are just as great. This recipe is based on the traditional master recipe, which uses half an eggshell of sugar and half an eggshell of wine for each yolk. In this version, toasted almonds and shaved chocolate are folded with whipped cream and frosting for a simple semifreddo.
How to Make It
Coat a 9-inch loaf pan with cooking spray, and line with plastic wrap. Sprinkle bottom of pan with almonds.
Beat yolks in a heatproof bowl, preferably copper, until combined. Add sugar and salt, whisking constantly, until combined.
Pour wine into yolk mixture and whisk until sugar is dissolved, about 30 seconds.
Place bowl over a saucepan of barely simmering water, and whisk mixture vigorously to incorporate air into mixture. Whisk until custard is warm, tripled in volume, and custard leaves a ribbon on surface as it falls from whisk, 8 to 9 minutes. Remove from heat. Place bowl in an ice bath, and whisk until custard reaches room temperature.
Fold cooled zabaglione with whipped cream and chocolate shavings; scrape into loaf pan, cover, and freeze until firm, at least 3 hours. To serve, invert onto a plate, and slice.
