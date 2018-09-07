Stracciatella Semifreddo

Zabaglione—a boozy Italian custard sauce—is made by whisking together egg yolks, sugar and a splash of wine. Marsala is the most traditional wine, but other wines—or liquors—are just as great. This recipe is based on the traditional master recipe, which uses half an eggshell of sugar and half an eggshell of wine for each yolk. In this version, toasted almonds and shaved chocolate are folded with whipped cream and frosting for a simple semifreddo.