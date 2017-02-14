Stracciatella 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

Stracciatella is the Italian version of egg drop soup. This tasty one from chef Hugh Acheson includes shredded chicken, spinach, basil, peas, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and eggs. Slideshow: More Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 cups Basic Chicken Stock (see Note) or good-quality store-bought stock 
  • 2 large eggs 
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano  
  • 2 cups shredded Best-Ever Roast Chicken (see Note) or rotisserie chicken 
  • 1 cup frozen peas 
  • 2 cups leaf spinach (about 2 ounces), thinly sliced 
  • 1 cup basil leaves, thinly sliced 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper 

How to Make It

Step

In a medium pot, bring the chicken stock to a simmer over moderate heat. In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs and cheese. Slowly add the egg mixture into the hot stock, stirring constantly, until the eggs are just set, about 1 minute. Stir in the chicken and peas and simmer until heated through, about 2 minutes. Add the spinach and basil and cook until just wilted, about 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper and serve. 

Notes

Basic Chicken Stock

Best-Ever Roast Chicken

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up