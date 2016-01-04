Stovetop Asparagus Frittata
© CHRIS COURT
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Nancy Silverton

For this single-serving frittata, Silverton cooks the eggs gently, then tops them with asparagus, prosciutto and crème fraîche. Since the frittata is not warmed in the oven, it’s best to have the toppings at room temperature. Also, keep them near the pan so you can work quickly once the eggs are cooked. Slideshow: More Egg Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 7 thin asparagus spears, cut on the diagonal into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup minced shallot
  • 3 large eggs, preferably organic
  • 1 ounce thinly sliced prosciutto, torn into pieces
  • 2 tablespoons crème fraîche, at room temperature
  • Freshly cracked black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the asparagus with the olive oil, season with salt and roast for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small nonstick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the shallot and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the shallot to a small bowl; wipe out the skillet. 

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 2 teaspoons of cold water. In the skillet, melt the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of butter over moderately low heat. Pour in the eggs and cook without stirring until the edge of the frittata has set, about 3 minutes. Using a heatproof rubber spatula, lift up the edge of the frittata and tilt the pan to allow the uncooked eggs to seep underneath. Continue gently cooking the frittata in this way until almost no egg runs when you tilt the pan.

Step 4    

Immediately scatter the shallot, prosciutto and asparagus over the frittata and slide it onto a serving plate. Top with the crème fraîche, pepper and grated cheese and serve warm.

Suggested Pairing

Zesty, light-bodied Albariño.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up