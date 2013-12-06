Stonefruit Sling

Fiamma Trattoria • Scottsdale "Sling" most often refers to a fruit punch–style combination of spirits, liqueurs and citrus juices shaken and served on ice. This version was created by molecular biologist–turned– mixologist Eben Klemm. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the ingredients except the ginger ale. Shake well, strain into an ice-filled highball glass and top with the ginger ale.
