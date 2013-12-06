Stonefruit Sling
Serves : makes 1 drink
Eben Klemm
May 2013

Fiamma Trattoria • Scottsdale "Sling" most often refers to a fruit punch–style combination of spirits, liqueurs and citrus juices shaken and served on ice. This version was created by molecular biologist–turned– mixologist Eben Klemm. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 ounce gold rum
  • 1/2 ounce cherry liqueur
  • 1/2 ounce peach schnapps
  • 1/2 ounce apricot nectar or juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Simple Syrup
  • 1 to 2 ounces chilled ginger ale

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the ingredients except the ginger ale. Shake well, strain into an ice-filled highball glass and top with the ginger ale.

