Stone Fruit Crisp

This rustic, supersimple crisp can be assembled in less than 15 minutes. For extra-toasty crunch, Julie Pointer Adams, author of the book Wabi-Sabi Welcome, swaps the oats in her crumb topping for slivered almonds. Slideshow: More Fruit Crisp Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, mix the brown sugar with the flour and salt. Add the butter and, using your fingers, work it into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Mix in the almonds.
Spread the fruit in a 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with the granulated sugar, then scatter the crumble on top. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until the fruit is bubbling and the topping is golden brown. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.
Make Ahead
