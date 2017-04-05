Stone Fruit Crisp
15 MIN
1 MIN
Serves : 4 to 6
Julie Pointer Adams
May 2017

This rustic, supersimple crisp can be assembled in less than 15 minutes. For extra-toasty crunch, Julie Pointer Adams, author of the book Wabi-Sabi Welcome, swaps the oats in her crumb topping for slivered almonds. Slideshow: More Fruit Crisp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup light brown sugar 
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cubed 
  • 3/4 cup slivered almonds 
  • 2 pounds firm ripe peaches, nectarines, plums or apricots—halved,  pitted and cut into 1/2-inch wedges 
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, mix the brown sugar with the flour and salt. Add the butter and, using your fingers, work it into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Mix in the almonds.  

Step 2    

Spread the fruit in a 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with the granulated sugar, then scatter the crumble on top. Bake  for 35 to 40 minutes, until the fruit is bubbling and the topping is golden brown. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The crisp can be baked up to 6 hours in advance Serve at room temperature or reheat slowly in a 300° oven.  

