Stone-Fruit Butter
© Petrina Tinslay
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 to 2 1/2 pints
Grace Parisi
August 2010

Fruit butters are made with less sugar than jam, so they have a less candied fruit flavor. Grace Parisi blends all types of stone fruits here, making combinations like nectarine-plum or cherry-peach. The yield here will vary slightly; when the fruit is especially juicy, there is more water to evaporate before the butter thickens, and the yield is smaller.  Recipe Tips from F&W Editors    More Fruit Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 5 pounds ripe peaches, plums, cherries or nectarines, pitted and coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 6 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, combine the fruit with the water and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, just until the fruit softens, about 15 minutes. Set a food mill over a heatproof bowl and pass the fruit through the mill to remove any skins.

Step 2    

Return the pureed fruit to the pot. Add the sugar and lemon juice and bring to a rapid boil. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring frequently to prevent scorching, until the puree is very thick and reduced to 4 to 5 cups, 1 hour and 15 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes. Spoon the fruit butter into 1/2-pint jars and tap gently to release any air bubbles. Let cool, then cover and refrigerate for up to 4 months or freeze for up to 6 months.

