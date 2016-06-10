Stir-Fried Sweet Potato Noodles (Jap Chae) 
Judy Joo
July 2016

Making jap chae, a traditional Korean dish made with glossy sweet potato noodles, is a great way to use whatever protein or vegetables you have in your fridge: Swap in bell peppers, alliums, tofu or even thinly sliced steak. Slideshow: Noodle Salads

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces Korean-style vermicelli noodles (see Note)
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons toasted white sesame seeds, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 pound large shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons mirin
  • 1 small red onion, sliced
  • 2 carrots, julienned
  • 3 ounces Broccolini, halved lengthwise
  • 2 stalks of red Swiss chard, leaves chopped and stems thinly sliced
  • 2 ounces oyster mushrooms, sliced 1/2 inch thick
  • 1 cup sugar snap peas, halved on the bias
  • 1/2 cup fresh English peas
  • 1 scallion, julienned
  • Black sesame seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the noodles until just tender, about 6 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water. Drain the noodles thoroughly and transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Toss the noodles with 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce and 2 teaspoons of the vegetable oil and spread in an even layer.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk the sesame oil with the crushed white sesame seeds, sugar and the remaining 2 tablespoons  of soy sauce; season with salt.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, beat the egg with 1 teaspoon of water and a pinch of salt. In a small nonstick skillet, heat 1 teaspoon of the vegetable oil. Add the egg and cook over moderate heat, swirling the pan to coat the bottom but not stirring, until the egg is just set, 2 minutes. Using a spatula, carefully flip the omelet and cook until just set, about 15 seconds more. Carefully slide onto a work surface and gently roll into a log, then slice into 1/4-inch-thick strips.

Step 4    

In a large wok, heat 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil. Add the shrimp, garlic and a generous pinch of salt and  stir-fry over moderately high heat until the shrimp begin to turn pink, about 2 minutes. Add the mirin and continue cooking until the shrimp are white throughout and the liquid has reduced, about 2 minutes more. Scrape the  shrimp into a medium bowl. Wipe out the wok.

Step 5    

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in the wok. Add the red onion and carrots and stir-fry over moderately high heat until the carrots are almost tender, about 4 minutes. Add the Broccolini, Swiss chard stems and a generous pinch of salt and stir-fry until all the vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add the Swiss chard leaves, oyster mushrooms, sugar snaps and English peas and stir-fry until the mushrooms and peas are tender, about 2 minutes more.

Step 6    

Add the noodles to the wok in batches, stirring well after each addition. Add the sauce and stir-fry until the noodles are warmed through, 3 minutes. Add the cooked shrimp and their juices to the wok along with half of the sliced egg and toss gently. Transfer the jap chae to bowls; garnish with the remaining egg, the scallion and black sesame seeds.

Notes

Korean-style vermicelli (sweet potato starch noodles) is available at Asian markets and on amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

Aromatic Alsace white.

