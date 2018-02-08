Stir-Fried Squid with Green Peppercorns

A hot wok brings this stir-fried squid from Deana Saukam together in minutes. Green peppercorns are common in the food of the riverside village of Kampot in southern Cambodia. They are more floral than spicy, a great match for the delicate seafood. Slideshow: More Squid Recipes
How to Make It
Whisk together oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, fish sauce, and sugar in a bowl.
Heat coconut oil in a wok. Add the onion, scallions, garlic, and peppercorns; stir-fry over high until onions are crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Working in 2 batches, stir-fry the squid and chiles for 2 minutes. Add the sauce mixture and stir-fry until thickened, about 7 minutes. Season with salt, and serve with rice.
