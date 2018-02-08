Stir-Fried Squid with Green Peppercorns
Deana Saukam
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
March 2018

A hot wok brings this stir-fried squid from Deana Saukam together in minutes. Green peppercorns are common in the food of the riverside village of Kampot in southern Cambodia. They are more floral than spicy, a great match for the delicate seafood. Slideshow: More Squid Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil
  • 1 small white onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 6 scallions, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 8 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon drained green peppercorns
  • 2 pounds cleaned squid, scored in a crosshatch pattern and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 2 Thai bird chiles, sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Cooked white rice, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, fish sauce, and sugar in a bowl.

Step 2    

Heat coconut oil in a wok. Add the onion, scallions, garlic, and peppercorns; stir-fry over high until onions are crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Working in 2 batches, stir-fry the squid and chiles for 2 minutes. Add the sauce mixture and stir-fry until thickened, about 7 minutes. Season with salt, and serve with rice.

