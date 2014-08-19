Stir-Fried Spicy Cauliflower and Summer Squash

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Here, chunks of cauliflower and tender summer squash are tossed in a store-bought chile-garlic sauce. Slideshow: More Stir-Fry Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.
Step 2
Add the garlic, squash and cauliflower and stir occasionally until the squash and cauliflower are lightly browned and tender, 3 to 5 minutes.
Step 3
Stir in the chile-garlic sauce, soy sauce and sesame seed oil. Cook until heated through. Remove from the heat and toss with cilantro.
