Stir-Fried Spicy Cauliflower and Summer Squash
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
July 2013

Here, chunks of cauliflower and tender summer squash are tossed in a store-bought chile-garlic sauce. Slideshow: More Stir-Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
  • 1/2 pound summer squash, sliced 1/2-inch thick
  • 1 medium head cauliflower, sliced ½-inch thick
  • 1 tablespoon chile-garlic sauce
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2    

Add the garlic, squash and cauliflower and stir occasionally until the squash and cauliflower are lightly browned and tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir in the chile-garlic sauce, soy sauce and sesame seed oil. Cook until heated through. Remove from the heat and toss with cilantro.

