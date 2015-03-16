Stir-Fried Snow Peas and Romaine
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Tara Duggan
April 2015

Everyday ingredients—snow peas, romaine, capers and egg—come together brilliantly in this flavorful stir-fry from cookbook author Tara Duggan. Slideshow: More Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons capers, drained
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 1 pound snow peas, trimmed
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 head of romaine lettuce (1 pound ), large leaves chopped
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, submerge the egg in water and bring to a full boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand  for 10 minutes. Drain the egg and cool under cold water. Peel and chop the egg.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, pat the capers thoroughly dry with paper towels.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the capers and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until they pop and are crispy, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the capers to paper towels to drain.

Step 4    

In the same skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the snow peas and season with salt and pepper. Cook until the snow peas are crisp-tender, 2 minutes; transfer to a medium bowl. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the romaine to the skillet. Stir-fry just until the lettuce is wilted, 2 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and snow peas. Season with salt and  pepper and toss well. Transfer the salad to plates. Top with the chopped egg and crispy capers and serve.

