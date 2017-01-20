Stir-Fried Shanghai Noodles

This classic recipe is ideal to serve for Chinese New Year. "Noodles, because of their length and stringiness, signify longevity,” says cookbook author Kei Lum Chan. Adapted from CHINA: THE COOKBOOK by Kei Lum and Diora Fong Chan (Phaidon, September 2016). Slideshow: More Stir-Fry Recipes
How to Make It
Combine the pork, 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce,1/2 teaspoon sugar, the cornstarch (cornflour), and 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil in a bowl. Mix well and marinate for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to a boil, then add the noodles. Cook according to the package directions, until tender. Drain and rinse under cold running water.
Bring a saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add the Napa cabbage and blanch for 2 minutes until tender. Drain.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a wok or large skillet (frying pan) over medium heat, add the pork, and stir-fry for 2 minutes until cooked through. Put in the drained noodles and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the Napa cabbage, remaining 1/2 teaspoon sugar, remaining 11/2 tablespoons light soy sauce, and the dark soy sauce. Stir-fry for 2 minutes until well combined. Stir in the sesame oil, transfer to a serving plate, and serve.
