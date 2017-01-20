Stir-Fried Shanghai Noodles

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the pork, 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce,1/2 teaspoon sugar, the cornstarch (cornflour), and 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil in a bowl. Mix well and marinate for 5 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to a boil, then add the noodles. Cook according to the package directions, until tender. Drain and rinse under cold running water.

Step 3 Bring a saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add the Napa cabbage and blanch for 2 minutes until tender. Drain.