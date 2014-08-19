Stir-Fried Green Beans with Almonds and Manchego Cheese
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
March 2014

Grated Manchego cheese and sliced almonds elevate this easy green bean stir-fry. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
  • 1 pound green beans, sliced into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 cup toasted almond slivers
  • 2 ounces Manchego cheese, grated

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2    

Add the garlic and green beans and stir occasionally until the green beans are tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and apple cider vinegar. Cook until heated through. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Toss with almond slivers and Manchego and serve warm.

