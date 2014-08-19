Stir-Fried Green Beans with Almonds and Manchego Cheese

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Grated Manchego cheese and sliced almonds elevate this easy green bean stir-fry. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.
Step 2
Add the garlic and green beans and stir occasionally until the green beans are tender, 3 to 5 minutes.
Step 3
Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and apple cider vinegar. Cook until heated through. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 4
Toss with almond slivers and Manchego and serve warm.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5