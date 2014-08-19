Stir-Fried Green Beans with Almonds and Manchego Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2 Add the garlic and green beans and stir occasionally until the green beans are tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3 Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and apple cider vinegar. Cook until heated through. Season with salt and pepper.