Stir-Fried Chicken and Green Pepper with Cumin and Cilantro 
Justin Walker
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
James Briscione
April 2018

The Flavor Matrix author James Briscione encourages cooks to look beyond traditional food and wine pairings. He goes back to very basics: the aromatic compounds that link ingredients (often in unexpected ways). Here he pairs the floral, grassy flavors of this stir-fry with a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, also prized for its “greenness.” The wine’s long finish is also well suited to the chile heat in the dish.    Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into thin strips 
  • 3 tablespoons Shaoxing wine or dry sherry, divided 
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce 
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch 
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or peanut oil, divided 
  • 2 green bell peppers, cut into matchsticks 
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced 
  • 1 serrano chile, thinly sliced 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped garlic 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons coarsely ground cumin seeds 
  • 1 teaspoon cracked coriander seeds 
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/3 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro 
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 
  • Cooked white rice, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine chicken, 1 tablespoon wine, soy sauce, and cornstarch in a medium bowl. Toss to coat, and let stand 10 minutes. 

Step 2    

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok or large, heavy skillet over high. Add bell peppers, onion, serrano, and garlic, and cook, stirring, until peppers and onion are crisp- tender, about 4 minutes. Place vegetables on a plate, and return wok to heat. 

Step 3    

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in wok, and add cumin and coriander; cook 10 seconds. Add chicken, and cook, stirring, until chicken is just cooked through. Return vegetables to wok, and sprinkle with sugar and salt. Add remaining 2 tablespoons wine to pan, and cook, scraping and folding mixture, until steaming and coated in a light sauce. Remove from heat, and fold in cilantro and black pepper. Serve stir-fry with rice. 

