Stir-Fried Chicken and Green Pepper with Cumin and Cilantro 

The Flavor Matrix author James Briscione encourages cooks to look beyond traditional food and wine pairings. He goes back to very basics: the aromatic compounds that link ingredients (often in unexpected ways). Here he pairs the floral, grassy flavors of this stir-fry with a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, also prized for its “greenness.” The wine’s long finish is also well suited to the chile heat in the dish. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes
How to Make It
Combine chicken, 1 tablespoon wine, soy sauce, and cornstarch in a medium bowl. Toss to coat, and let stand 10 minutes.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok or large, heavy skillet over high. Add bell peppers, onion, serrano, and garlic, and cook, stirring, until peppers and onion are crisp- tender, about 4 minutes. Place vegetables on a plate, and return wok to heat.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in wok, and add cumin and coriander; cook 10 seconds. Add chicken, and cook, stirring, until chicken is just cooked through. Return vegetables to wok, and sprinkle with sugar and salt. Add remaining 2 tablespoons wine to pan, and cook, scraping and folding mixture, until steaming and coated in a light sauce. Remove from heat, and fold in cilantro and black pepper. Serve stir-fry with rice.
