Stir-Fried Chicken and Green Pepper with Cumin and Cilantro 

The Flavor Matrix author James Briscione encourages cooks to look beyond traditional food and wine pairings. He goes back to very basics: the aromatic compounds that link ingredients (often in unexpected ways). Here he pairs the floral, grassy flavors of this stir-fry with a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, also prized for its “greenness.” The wine’s long finish is also well suited to the chile heat in the dish. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes