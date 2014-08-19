Stir-Fried Celery and Carrots with Parmigiano-Reggiano
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2014

The unusual addition of Parmigiano-Reggiano takes this easy vegetarian stir-fry to the next level. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
  • 6 stalks celery, sliced
  • 4 medium carrots, sliced
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2    

Add the carrots and cook for about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and celery, and continue cooking until the celery and carrots are tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir in the lemon juice and thyme. Remove from heat and toss with the Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Step 4    

Season with salt and pepper and serve warm.

