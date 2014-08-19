Stir-Fried Celery and Carrots with Parmigiano-Reggiano

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
The unusual addition of Parmigiano-Reggiano takes this easy vegetarian stir-fry to the next level. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.
Step 2
Add the carrots and cook for about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and celery, and continue cooking until the celery and carrots are tender, 3 to 5 minutes.
Step 3
Stir in the lemon juice and thyme. Remove from heat and toss with the Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Step 4
Season with salt and pepper and serve warm.
