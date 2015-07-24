Stir-Fried Brown Rice and Cabbage with Toasted Nori
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Sarah Bolla
December 2014

Adding lots of shredded cabbage and toasted nori to this dish make for an amazing umami-packed brown rice stir fry. Slideshow: More Stir-Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups short-grain brown rice, rinsed and drained 
  • 6 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon sesame-chili oil
  • One 1 1/2-pound head Napa cabbage, coarsely shredded 
  • 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, finely minced
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
  • 2 sheets toasted Nori seaweed

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepot, bring the rice and water to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover, and cook over low heat until tender, about 30 minutes; drain and set aside.

Step 2    

Heat the sesame chili oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over high heat. Add the shredded cabbage and season with salt and black pepper. Cook over high heat until softened and beginning to brown, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the cooked rice, sliced scallions, and butter to the pan and stir-fry until heated through, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the soy sauce and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Taste to adjust for seasonings. Transfer to plates, top with toasted and crumbled nori, and serve right away.

Make Ahead

The brown rice can be made in advance up to 3 days.

