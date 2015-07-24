Stir-Fried Brown Rice and Cabbage with Toasted Nori

In a large saucepot, bring the rice and water to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover, and cook over low heat until tender, about 30 minutes; drain and set aside.

Step 2

Heat the sesame chili oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over high heat. Add the shredded cabbage and season with salt and black pepper. Cook over high heat until softened and beginning to brown, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the cooked rice, sliced scallions, and butter to the pan and stir-fry until heated through, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the soy sauce and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Taste to adjust for seasonings. Transfer to plates, top with toasted and crumbled nori, and serve right away.