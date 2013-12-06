Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy and Shiitake Mushrooms

Serving mushrooms whole, according to Asian tradition, is a sign of wealth. For a more pronounced mushroom flavor, replace the fresh shiitake mushrooms with 1/4 pound dried shiitakes that have been soaked in hot water until tender, then drained and stemmed. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
Heat the vegetable and sesame oils in a wok. Add the garlic and stir-fry over high heat until golden, about 5 seconds. Add the shiitakes and stir-fry for 5 minutes. Add the bok choy and stir-fry until just wilted, about 5 minutes longer. Season with the fish sauce, salt and pepper and stir-fry for 1 minute. Transfer to a platter, top with the chiles and serve.
