Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy and Shiitake Mushrooms
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Corinne Trang
September 1999

Serving mushrooms whole, according to Asian tradition, is a sign of wealth. For a more pronounced mushroom flavor, replace the fresh shiitake mushrooms with 1/4 pound dried shiitakes that have been soaked in hot water until tender, then drained and stemmed. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 1 pound small fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed
  • 2 pounds baby bok choy
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 Thai chiles—halved, seeded and julienned

How to Make It

Step

Heat the vegetable and sesame oils in a wok. Add the garlic and stir-fry over high heat until golden, about 5 seconds. Add the shiitakes and stir-fry for 5 minutes. Add the bok choy and stir-fry until just wilted, about 5 minutes longer. Season with the fish sauce, salt and pepper and stir-fry for 1 minute. Transfer to a platter, top with the chiles and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up