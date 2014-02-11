Stir-Fried Asparagus with Toasted, Slivered Almonds and Sesame-Soy Glaze

The sweet sesame-soy glaze and crunchy asparagus make a simple but elegant side dish. For an easy weeknight dinner serve on a bed of noodles. Slideshow: Vegetarian Chinese Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°.
Toast the slivered almonds on a baking sheet for 8-10 minutes, or until they are fragrant and starting to brown. Watch them carefully as they burn easily.
In a small bowl whisk together the honey, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, garlic and cornstarch. Set the sauce aside.
In a large frying pan or wok, heat the vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook for 2 minutes, or until barely softened. Add the ginger and cook for 30 seconds, stirring to prevent it from sticking to the pan.
Add the asparagus and stir-fry for 3 minutes, or until it has just begun to soften but is still very crunchy. Add the sauce and stir until it thickens and coats the vegetables, about 30 seconds. Remove from the heat and garnish with toasted slivered almonds. For a main course, serve with noodles.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5