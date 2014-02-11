Stir-Fried Asparagus with Toasted, Slivered Almonds and Sesame-Soy Glaze

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°.

Step 2 Toast the slivered almonds on a baking sheet for 8-10 minutes, or until they are fragrant and starting to brown. Watch them carefully as they burn easily.

Step 3 In a small bowl whisk together the honey, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, garlic and cornstarch. Set the sauce aside.

Step 4 In a large frying pan or wok, heat the vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook for 2 minutes, or until barely softened. Add the ginger and cook for 30 seconds, stirring to prevent it from sticking to the pan.