Stilton-Stuffed Pickled Peppers 

Pickled peppers, like spicy peperoncini and mild Peppadew, are packed with enough flavor to stand up against strong cheeses such as Stilton. You can use most blue cheeses here, including Gorgonzola and Roquefort.
How to Make It
Using a paring knife, cut off and discard peperoncini stems; scoop out and discard seeds with a small spoon. (Dip spoon into a small bowl of water to wash away seeds as needed.)
Remove and discard cheese rind. Cut into about 60 (1/2-inch) pieces. Stuff 1 cheese piece into each peperoncini and Peppadew pepper. Transfer to a platter, and serve.
