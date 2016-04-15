Sticky Rice
Phet Schwader

For a traditional Laotian dish, try this sticky rice recipe by chef Soulayphet "Phet" Schwader. For a complete Laotian meal, pair it with the chefs special super-spicy condiment, “Bang Bang Sauce.”

Ingredients

  • 4 cups sweet rice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse and soak the sweet rice for 2-3 hours or overnight. Put the rice in the bamboo steamer and cover with a wet towel.

Step 2    

Steam for 15-20 minutes. The bottom pot of the steamer should have enough water to steam, but it should not touch the bamboo steamer.

Notes

Equipment: Cone-shaped bamboo rice steamer with a bottom for the steamer. You can find this at any Thai grocery store.

Serve With

Phet Schwarder's Bang Bang Sauce.

