For a traditional Laotian dish, try this sticky rice recipe by chef Soulayphet "Phet" Schwader. For a complete Laotian meal, pair it with the chefs special super-spicy condiment, “Bang Bang Sauce.”
How to Make It
Step 1
Rinse and soak the sweet rice for 2-3 hours or overnight. Put the rice in the bamboo steamer and cover with a wet towel.
Step 2
Steam for 15-20 minutes. The bottom pot of the steamer should have enough water to steam, but it should not touch the bamboo steamer.
Notes
Equipment: Cone-shaped bamboo rice steamer with a bottom for the steamer. You can find this at any Thai grocery store.
Serve With
Phet Schwarder's Bang Bang Sauce.
