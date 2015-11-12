Sticky Drunken Pears

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a 9-inch-square baking dish, arrange the pears stem end up, leaving space between them. Mix the lemon juice with the sweet wine and pour over the pears. Add the lemon zest, vanilla bean and seeds and cinnamon stick to the baking dish and sprinkle the sugar over the pears. Bake, basting every 15 minutes, until the pears are softened and starting to burst slightly, about 45 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes.