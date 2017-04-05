Sticky Coconut-Rice  Bread 

Bibingka is a traditional Filipino coconut-rice bread that’s more like a cake. It’s made with a combination of sweet rice flour, shredded coconut and coconut milk, all of which make for a sweet and sticky confection that’s hard to stop eating. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes
How to Make It
Make the bibingka Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with banana leaves. In a medium bowl, whisk the rice flour, unsweetened coconut, baking powder and salt. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter, sugar and eggs on medium speed until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Beat in the coconut milk, sour cream and vanilla until incorporated. On low speed, beat in the dry ingredients until just incorporated. Scrape the batter into the prepared skillet.
Bake the bread for about 1 hour, until the edge is lightly browned and the center is just set. Garnish with sweetened shredded coconut and let cool for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the butter In a small bowl, using a fork, blend the butter with the maple syrup, pepper and salt. Serve the bread with the maple butter.
Notes
VARIATION: To bake the bread in individual portions, spoon the batter into six 1 1/2-cup gratin dishes lined with banana leaves. Bake for 50 minutes.
Frozen banana leaves are available at large supermarkets and templeofthai.com.
Review Body: I love coconut, definitely trying this one.
Date Published: 2017-06-29