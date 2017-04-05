Sticky Coconut-Rice  Bread  
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : One 10-inch round bread 
Dale Talde
May 2017

Bibingka is a traditional Filipino coconut-rice bread that’s more like a cake. It’s made with a combination of sweet rice flour, shredded coconut and coconut milk, all of which make for a sweet and sticky confection that’s hard to stop eating.     Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes

Ingredients

BIBINGKA :

  • Banana leaves, rinsed and patted dry (see Note) 
  • 1 pound sweet rice flour, such as Blue Star Mochiko  (3 1/2 cups) 
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder 
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened 
  • 2 cups sugar 
  • 4 large eggs 
  • One 14-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk 
  • 1 cup sour cream 
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • Sweetened shredded coconut, for garnish 

BUTTER :

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened 
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup, at room temperature 
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the bibingka Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with banana leaves. In a medium bowl, whisk the rice flour, unsweetened coconut, baking powder and salt. In a stand mixer fitted  with the paddle, beat the butter, sugar and eggs on medium speed until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Beat in the coconut milk, sour cream and vanilla until incorporated. On low speed, beat in the dry ingredients until just incorporated. Scrape the batter into the prepared skillet.  

Step 2    

Bake the bread for about  1 hour, until the edge is lightly browned and the center is just set. Garnish with sweetened shredded coconut and let cool for 30 minutes.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, make the butter In a small bowl, using a fork, blend the butter with the maple syrup, pepper and salt. Serve the bread with the maple butter.  

Notes

VARIATION: To bake the bread  in individual portions, spoon  the batter into six 1 1/2-cup gratin dishes lined with banana leaves. Bake for 50 minutes.  

Frozen banana leaves are available at large supermarkets and templeofthai.com.

