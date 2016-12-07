Sticky Baked  Chicken Wings 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, whisk the ketchup with the vinegar, soy sauce, honey and gochujang and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to 1 cup, about 15 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 325°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with foil. In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with the oil; season generously with salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer on each of the prepared baking sheets. Bake until cooked through and lightly browned, 30 minutes. Increase the oven temperature to 450°.