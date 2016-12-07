Sticky Baked  Chicken Wings 

Chef Matt Jennings of Townsman in Boston means business when it comes to his food and his beloved Patriots football team. For the ultimate game-day snack, he tosses chicken wings that he bakes in the oven (instead of deep-frying) in a spicy glaze he makes with gochujang, the Korean red pepper paste. Slideshow: More Chicken Wings Recipes
In a medium saucepan, whisk the ketchup with the vinegar, soy sauce, honey and gochujang and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to 1 cup, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 325°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with foil. In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with the oil; season generously with salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer on each of the prepared baking sheets. Bake until cooked through and lightly browned, 30 minutes. Increase the oven temperature to 450°.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer the wings to a clean large bowl; discard any juices from the baking sheets. Toss the wings with the gochujang sauce and arrange in a single layer on each of the prepared baking sheets. Bake until glazed and lightly charred in spots, 10 to 15 minutes more. Transfer the wings to a platter and garnish with scallions, sesame seeds and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.
Review Body: Never met a chicken wing that was baked that got that flabby skin nice and crispy ... unless it utilizes a method devised by America's Test Kitchen: Put 4 lbs. dried (paper towels or a few hours in the fridge) wings in a ziplock bag with 2 Tbs baking powder & salt, and shake to coat. Bake 30 minutes at 250° , turn over and bake 40-50 minutes at 425°. Then coat per this recipe and bake to heat glaze.
Review Body: The chicken was perfectly done and had a nice crispy texture despite being baked not fried. The sauce, however, was disappointing. Too much ketchup, too little heat.
Review Body: I made these for our Superbowl party; they were a big hit! Upped the heat for our taste. Great wings!
