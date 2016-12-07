Sticky Baked  Chicken Wings 
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Matt Jennings
January 2017

Chef Matt Jennings of Townsman in Boston means business when it comes to his food and his beloved Patriots football team. For the ultimate game-day snack, he tosses chicken wings that he bakes in the oven (instead of deep-frying) in a spicy glaze he makes with gochujang, the Korean red pepper paste. Slideshow: More Chicken Wings Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup ketchup 
  • 1 cup unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce 
  • 2 tablespoons honey 
  • 2 tablespoons gochujang (Korean red pepper paste) 
  • 5 pounds chicken wings, split 
  • 1/4 cup canola oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Thinly sliced scallions, toasted sesame seeds and chopped cilantro,  for garnish 
  • Lime wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, whisk the ketchup with the vinegar, soy sauce, honey and gochujang and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened  and reduced to 1 cup, about  15 minutes.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 325°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with foil. In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with the oil; season generously with salt and pepper. Arrange  in a single layer on each of the prepared baking sheets. Bake until cooked through and lightly browned, 30 minutes. Increase the oven temperature to 450°. 

Step 3    

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the wings to a clean large bowl; discard any juices from the baking sheets. Toss the wings with the gochujang sauce and arrange in a single layer  on each of the prepared baking sheets. Bake until glazed and lightly charred in spots, 10 to  15 minutes more. Transfer  the wings to a platter and garnish with scallions, sesame seeds and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.  

Make Ahead

The prepared gochujang sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

