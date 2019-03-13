Stewed Chicken Legs and Thighs with Fresh Herbs and Olives

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the brine Combine coriander seeds and fennel seeds in a small skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until toasted and fragrant, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Transfer seeds to a large pot. Add 2 cups water, onion, garlic, and salt. Bring to a boil over high; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until flavors meld, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat, and add ice. Let stand until ice is melted and brine has cooled completely, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Make the chicken Place chicken drumsticks and thighs in brine. Cover and chill at least 6 hours or up to 12 hours. Remove chicken from brine, and transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet; discard brine. Pat chicken dry, and sprinkle with salt.

Step 3 Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large (5-quart) Dutch oven over medium-high. Add 4 pieces of chicken, and cook, turning occasionally, until browned and fat is rendered, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate, and repeat with remaining 4 chicken pieces. Return all browned chicken to Dutch oven, and arrange in a single layer. Add 1/4 cup wine, garlic, and anchovies. Scatter onions over chicken. Cook until wine has mostly evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes, shaking Dutch oven occasionally to ensure chicken isn’t sticking. Add thyme sprigs and remaining 1/4 cup wine. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until chicken is tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°F, 30 to 40 minutes.